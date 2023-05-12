COLUMBUS (WRBL) – You can say that the Calvary Christian Baseball program is a dynasty. The Knights won their 5th straight State Championship by sweeping The King’s Academy to win the GAPPS 3A State Championship. Winning five straight State Championships is impressive enough, but the way this team did it really shows the dominance exhibited this season. Calvary Christian won all but one of their postseason games by double digits, and did not allow a run. They outscored their opponents 84-0 in the playoffs.

You can catch all the highlights and hear from Head Coach Steve Smith in the video player above.