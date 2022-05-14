MILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Calvary Christian defeats The King’s Academy 3-1 and 7-6 to win the 2022 GAPPS I-AA State Championship, the program’s 4th straight state championship.
Here’s the team’s thoughts after the game:
You don’t comeback twice in a game like that without a team that’s willing to do some selfless things so just proud of how they came together towards the end of year. It really, they really gelled. They really embraced their roles.Steve Smith, Calvary Christian Head Coach
It just means so much you know my teammates have been through a lot together. We had a tough season. We had to overcome a lot of adversity. we’ve overcome a lot of that. We’re closer than we’ve ever been.Carson Collier, Calvary Christian Senior
It means a lot to the seniors because a lot of them have been here for a very long time. And for them being able to go out in the best way possible in my opinion that means a lot to them.Ty Jones, Calvary Christian Junior