MILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Calvary Christian defeats The King’s Academy 3-1 and 7-6 to win the 2022 GAPPS I-AA State Championship, the program’s 4th straight state championship.

Here’s the team’s thoughts after the game:

You don’t comeback twice in a game like that without a team that’s willing to do some selfless things so just proud of how they came together towards the end of year. It really, they really gelled. They really embraced their roles. Steve Smith, Calvary Christian Head Coach

It just means so much you know my teammates have been through a lot together. We had a tough season. We had to overcome a lot of adversity. we’ve overcome a lot of that. We’re closer than we’ve ever been. Carson Collier, Calvary Christian Senior