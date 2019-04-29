Carolina Drafts Callaway's Terry Godwin Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Nashville, TN - In the 7th round of 2019 NFL draft the Carolina Panthers drafted former Callaway Cavalier and Georiga Bulldog Terry Godwin.

Godwin was an explosive wideout during his time with the Callaway Cavaliers. He took his talents to Athens and racked up 134 receptions, for 1,800 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Georgia fans will fondly remember Godwin for his one handed catch against Notre Dame in South Bend. The Dawgs went on to win that game against the Irish 20-19.