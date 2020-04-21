Carolina Panthers moving team headquarters to SC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — The Carolina Panthers are moving their team headquarters to Rock Hill, South Carolina.
York County Commissioners voted four-to-three Monday night to bring the team’s front offices to South Carolina. York County will help the panthers with hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure.
There will be a new state-of-the-art practice facility, offices, a hospital, restaurants, and other businesses.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- LabCorp gets emergency authorization for at-home COVID-19 tests
- LIVE NOW: Virus forces cancellation of iconic events like Oktoberfest
- Americus Police investigating series of burglaries that involve attempts to disable alarm system
- Wendy’s to give out free chicken nuggets at every location Friday
- Sen. Graham says he worries neighboring Georgia might be moving too fast with businesses