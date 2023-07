PHENIX CITY (WRBL) – News 3 Sports confirmed Monday night that long-time girl’s Basketball coach, Carolyn Wright will not be returning to Central High School for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

The AHSAA Hall of Famer spent 32 seasons at Central High School as girl’s Basketball head coach, posting 593 wins. She also led the Lady Red Devils to eleven final-four appearances.

This is a developing story, and News 3 Sports will continue to follow it as it continues.