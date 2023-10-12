(WRBL) – Former Central Girls Basketball Head Coach Carolyn Wright has announced her next career move. Wright will take the Athletic Director and Head Girls Basketball Coach positions at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School in Montgomery. The school was formerly Jefferson Davis High School, until a name change in 2022 took effect this school year.

Wright coached the Central Lady Red Devils for 32 seasons, until she was notified earlier this year that she would not be returning to the program. In her time with the program, she amassed 597 wins, with 11 area titles and multiple trips to the Final Four. She was inducted into the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2019. You can listen to Coach Wright’s full interview with News 3 Sports Director Jack Patterson below.