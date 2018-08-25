Sports

Carver beats Spencer in 56th Heritage Bowl

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 03:53 PM EDT

Columbus -- The Carver Tigers scored 15 unanswered points in the second half to beat Spencer in the 56th edition of the Heritage Bowl. Khiari McCoy scored the game-winning touchdown on a 48-yard run with five minutes left in the game.

