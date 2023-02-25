COLUMBUS (WRBL) – It was another night of playoff action around the Chattahoochee Valley. You can catch scores below and watch highlights in the video player above.

NOTE: In the Hardaway highlight, #14 is Mikayla Johnson. She was incorrectly identified as Jenaiya Hardy. We apologize for this error.

Carver Girls 94, Morgan County 31

Hardaway Girls 60, Fayette County 30

Union Grove 67, Northside Girls 54

Thomson 64, Spencer Girls 34

Warner Robins 55, Harris County Girls 43

Taylor County Girls 65, Greene County 49

GIAA: Brookstone Girls 46, Bulloch Christian 43

GIAA: FPD 48, Pacelli Girls 26