Carver hires Pierre Coffey as new head football coach

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Carver High School was the first coaching stop for Pierre Coffey when he left Greenville. He was an assistant coach under Dell McGee and Joe Kegler. On Wednesday he returned to the “School On Da Hill” but this time as the new head football coach.

The official announcement was made on Wednesday afternoon by the Muscogee County School District. Coach Coffey was recently the head coach for the Chattahoochee County High School Panthers. That was just a chapter in his 13 year coach career.



This newest chapter is taking charge of a program that recently regained it’s status as a GHSA Title contender. Corey Joyner rebuilt the Tigers program and last season Carver made it to the Class 4A State Championship game. Unfortunately Carver fell to eventual champion Benedictine. Coffey understands there’s pressure to lead the Tigers back to State, but he’s embracing this new opportunity.



“You know that’s going to be our goal from day one is to continue where, you know, what left on last year. The kids have kind of spoke on that you know they have unfinished business. You know I’m glad to be part of that process and continue to push them on,” said Coffey.



Coach Coffey is ready to get back to work but even he admits that coming back to Carver as a head coach felt a little different.



“It is a little surreal that at one point in time I was the assistant under Coach Dell McGee. Once he left Coach Kegler so it is a little surreal that I’m the head coach now,” said Coffey.