Carver Lady Tigers recieve state championship rings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After months of hard work and sacrifice, the Carver Lady Tigers saw it all payoff when they took down Cairo to win the GHSA 4A state basketball championship. And now, the time came for the girls to get their rings, representing their accomplishments of the last season.

It’s an awesome feeling. That’s what these young ladies worked for. We come in everyday and we put in a real grind. A lot of time. A lot of time. A lot of energy. And at the end of the day, you get a chance to get rewarded for it. It’s just an awesome feeling. Anson Hundley, Carver Head Coach

While raising a trophy and wearing the t-shirts are great, putting on the ring just hits different.

I think it finally sunk in today, because we’ve been waiting so long for our rings. And we finally got them. I think we’re just now realizing that we’re state champions. I guess it just felt surreal, like I’m a senior, I graduated, I got my ring. This is like every athlete’s dream to be able to get a state championship ring. And we got it and it really just feels like a dream. Enyshuan Jones, Carver Senior, Class of 2021

In true Carver fashion, the community showed up, and showed out to support this team as well.

I mean it’s Carver. You got to love Carver. You got to love Carver. Just great fans, great support, great people behind us. And as long as you’re doing things the right way, they’ll always be there to support you. So I love the fan base. Anson Hundley, Carver Head Coach

There was also a special moment during the ceremony, when Head Coach Anson Hundley took a moment to honor his best friend, the late David Pollard. Pollard was the Head Baseball Coach at Carver when he was killed in a traffic accident in 2016. Hundley continued a tradition that he and Pollard once talked about – when one of them won a state championship, they would give a ring to the other person. Hundley presented Pollard’s ring to his father who was in attendance. You can watch it below.