Sports

Carver Tigers Back In The Elite 8

By:

Posted: Feb 25, 2019 11:49 PM EST

Updated: Feb 25, 2019 11:49 PM EST

Carver Tigers Back In The Elite 8

Columbus, GA - The Carver Tigers basketball team have made it back to the Elite 8. Last season the Tigers made it to this round and that's where their season ended. For the seniors on this year's team, they have plenty of motivation to win their final basketball game on Carver High School's campus.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories