COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Carver High School announced that the school has hired two new football coaches, both from the Chattahoochee Valley. Jerrell Mabry, who was a star at Shaw High School. Recording over 1200 yards in his senior year. The other, Damian Daniels, a former Columbus Lion. He recently had his number retired by the Lions, and joined the team as Defensive Coordinator. The Carver Tigers putting a great coaching staff together, ahead of the 2023 season.