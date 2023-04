AUBURN (WRBL) – A local basketball star is making the move closer to home. Former Carver state champion Kionna “KeKe” Gaines announced her transfer from Clemson to Auburn. The move gives Gaines the opportunity to play in the SEC, and play under Head Coach Johnnie Harris. Gaines spoke about Harris, saying “I just feel like the coach that’s there right now is for me. I need that type of coach in my life.”

You can hear from Gaines in the video player above.