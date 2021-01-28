Central Coach Reflects On Former Red Devil In Super Bowl 55

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to keep the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Tampa Bay when they square off against the defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs on February 7th.

It’s also a chance for a former Central Red Devil to win his first NFL Championship. Bucs defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez Roches played his high school ball right here in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Nunez Roches went on to play his college football at Southern Mississippi. His former position coach, Adrian Lyles, fondly remembers how dedicated Rakeem was to getting better and says Rakeem is a perfect example of how hard work pays off.



“Since he was in high school I remember him and he was always driven and determined to reach his goals. His goal was to get to the NFL and he got there. A great success story. A lot of kids want to be four star, five star but you don’t have to be a four-star, five-star rating to make it to the NFL. 2-stars, 3-stars, no-stars have made it and he’s a great example of that. If you stay driven, and let God lead, stay determined, anything can happen,” said Coach Lyles.



