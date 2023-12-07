TUSCALOOSA (WRBL) – December 6, 2023, will go down as one of the most successful days in Central High School history. Both the Football and Flag Football team took home AHSAA State Championships, and made a bit of history in the process. The Flag Football team defeated Vestavia Hills 25-0 to win the 6A-7A crown. With the win, the team became the first female team to win a state championship in school history. The Football team followed up with a 21-19 win over Thompson, ending the Warriors’ four-year reign at the top of Class 7A. The win brings home the third state football championship for the program, after titles in 1993 and 2018.

You can catch all the highlights, and hear from both Head Coaches in the video player above.