On the last day of the Final Four in the AHSAA and GIAA, Central and Pacelli punched their ticket to Saturday’s State Championships. Central rode Jacoby Hill’s 32 points to a 61-58 win over Spain Park, while Pacelli raced out to an early lead and never looked back in their 72-48 win over George Walton.

In the video player above, you can find highlights and postgame from Central and Pacelli, plus a breakdown of the six teams left standing from our area in the playoffs.