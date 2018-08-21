Central Prepares For Mays High In C1N Classic Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Phenix City, AL - The Central Red Devils are loaded with D1 talent, and they will put that talent to the test in their first game of the season. Central will travel Atlanta and face the Mays Raiders in the C1N Cam Newton Classic. Central has made it to the State Semi-finals for the past three seasons, but haven't gone past that round. Coach Jamey Dubose believes tough match ups like this one early in the season can help the Devils get over their semi-final hump.

There are three cross state matchups over the weekend, and Central will kick off their game at 8 p.m.