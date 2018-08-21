Central Prepares For Mays High In C1N Classic
Phenix City, AL - The Central Red Devils are loaded with D1 talent, and they will put that talent to the test in their first game of the season. Central will travel Atlanta and face the Mays Raiders in the C1N Cam Newton Classic. Central has made it to the State Semi-finals for the past three seasons, but haven't gone past that round. Coach Jamey Dubose believes tough match ups like this one early in the season can help the Devils get over their semi-final hump.
There are three cross state matchups over the weekend, and Central will kick off their game at 8 p.m.
Previous
Usain Bolt trains for 1st time with
Next
Smoltz calls for changes in baseball in
Georgia News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Athens man charged in possession of firearm case
United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles E. Peeler announced the charges for an Athens man in a possession of a firearm case.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Another arrest made in deadly Pizza Hut shooting on Buena Vista Road
Columbus Police made another arrest in the deadly Pizza Hut shooting on Buena Vista Road.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lawsuit: Georgia superintendent recorded in racist rant
A Georgia schools superintendent is accused of using racist language in two recorded conversations and discriminating against a black employee.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hundreds of dead fish found in Alabama pond
Hundreds of dead fish have been found on top of a pond in Alabama and officials say it appears low oxygen levels are to blame.Read More »
-
Russell County inmate dies in jail, hangs himself
A Russell County inmate has taken his life while in jail.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Opelika Police: Man charged with murder
Opelika Police arrested a man Friday morning they believe is connected to a July murder.Read More »