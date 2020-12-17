 

Central Red Devil Duo Sign The Dotted Line

Two Central Red Devils put pen to paper on their National Letters of Intent Wednesday morning. Central’s all time leader in touchdowns, Joseph McKay, will continue his college football career at East Carolina. McKay said ECU provided the right type of atmosphere for him and his family.
“I mean they just made me feel like I’m at home. So that was the best decision for me and my family. Oh it’s very special because everybody doesn’t get to sign to a Division I school. So I feel like I’m very fortunate to sign to a Division I school,” said McKay.

Jackson Meeks, a standout wide receiver and constant playmaker for Central, will play Between The Hedges for the Georgia Bulldogs. Meeks has been a life long Bulldogs fan and was overwhelmed by finally signing those scholarship players.
“I’ve always been a fan ever since I was little. I was watching AJ Green. I was watching the receivers before me and I was watching Georgia. It was such a great program. It has great history and a great fanbase. It was just the right school for me,” said Meeks.

