Oxford, AL (WRBL) – The Central Softball team had a great start to their run in the Class 7A State Championship Tournament, as the Lady Devils defeated Prattville 6-2.

However Central would run into a buzz saw with the Thompson High Warriors. Thompson put up 6 runs in the 3rd inning and eventually go on to win this game in shutout fashion 9-0. The Lady Devils had one more chance to stay alive against Hoover. Eventually Central would fall to the Hoover Bucs 9-5.