Phenix City (WRBL) – The defending Class 7A champion Red Devils are looking to make another run in the playoffs this season. They are on their way after taking down Daphne in the first round of the AHSAA 7A playoffs. Central was able to win the first matchup of a three game set 8 – 1. The second game was won by the Red Devils in a shutout, 9 – 0. This means that the Red Devils will advance to the Elite Eight.

You can see highlights from the second game between Central and Daphne in the video player above.