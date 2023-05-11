PHENIX CITY (WRBL) – The Central Red Devils entered the 2023 season with one goal: Repeat as 7A Champions. They’ll now get the opportunity, after sweeping their 7A Semifinal series against rival Smiths Station on Thursday. The Red Devils won Game 1 8-4, and the deciding Game 2 8-1. Central will face the winner of Thompson and Vestavia Hills in the 7A Championship Series next week. You can watch our full coverage in the video player above.