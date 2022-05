JACKSONVILLE, Al. (WRBL) – The Central Red Devils had never won a State Baseball Championship. It had been 26 years since the team had an opportunity to play for the title. Saturday was a perfect day to change all of that.

The Red Devils defeated nationally ranked Hewitt-Trussville twice to win the AHSAA Class 7A State Championship at Jacksonville State University. Central won Game 2 8-5, and the winner take all Game 3 3-0.

