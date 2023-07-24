COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Entering play Sunday, the Columbus Chatt-a-hoots sat a half-game back from the leading Gainesville Gol’diggers. However, the Gol’Diggers still had to play two games before the end of the regular season. If they were to win one of them, they would end the season in first place. Home-field advantage possibilities were also on the line.

The Gol’Diggers took on the Chattahoochee Monsters in Sunday’s doubleheader. It looked as if they were going to win the first game, but the Monsters came back in the final inning. Scoring two to walk it off. In the second game, the Monsters won big, (7 – 3).

This means the final standings for the Sunbelt Baseball League at season’s end are as follows:

Columbus Chatt-a-hoots Gainesville Gol’Diggers Brookhaven Bucks Atlanta Crackers Chattahoochee Monsters Atlanta Blues

All of these teams will play in the Sunbelt Baseball League Playoffs. Both the Chatt-a-hoots and Gol’Diggers will have a bye in the first round. The full playoff schedule is TBA.

You can see highlights from the Monsters versus Gol’Diggers in the video player above.