Chatt-A-Hoots are a home run with fans

Columubs, Ga (WRBL) – When Scott Brand first arrived in Columbus he made a huge splash when he brought a professional hockey team back to the Fountain City. He wasn’t done on the ice. After the River Dragons became a huge hit with the community he set his sights to bring baseball back to Historic Golden Park.

The Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots became the newest baseball team for this area. It was exciting to see a new team in Columbus, but it wasn’t easy to get Golden Park to an operational point.



After sitting dormant for so many years, there was plenty of repairs and updates that needed to be made. To this day Brand is still working on updates to Golden Park so fans can have a great game day experience. For example, there is a plan for a new scoreboard. Despite the repairs there are still thousands of fans come out by the thousands to support their Hoots. The management team believes that baseball fandom can only go up from here, because even after Opening Day the fans are still pouring into the stands.



“You know we hit the 3rd biggest crowd in the history of the league on the 3rd night that we had games here. So things keep growing and growing. I mean we’ll see what happens this weekend with it being a holiday and this and that. For the most part we’re going to be at 2,000 every time we have a regular scheduled games and even the rainouts you know we come close to 1,000. People are really happy and they’re glad to be out here at Golden Park,” said Brand.



The Chatt-A-Hoots will return to Golden Park and host the Alpharetta Aviators on Friday, July 2nd.