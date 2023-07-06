COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Just as quickly as the season started, the season is coming to a close in the Sunbelt Baseball League, with just over three weeks remaining. Both the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots and Chattahoochee Monsters entered Wednesday’s showdown at Golden Park with plenty to play for.

The Monsters shot out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, before the Chatt-a-Hoots mounted a comeback that eventually sent the game to extra innings, tied 6-6. The Hoots would score three runs in the 11th inning, to get the win 10-8 and extend their win streak to seven games. You can watch the highlights in the video player above.