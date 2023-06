COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots continued their hot start on Friday night by defeating the Alpharetta Aviators 12-3. The win moves the Hoots to 9-3 on the season, one game behind the Gainesville Gol’Diggers for first place in the Sunbelt Baseball League. The Hoots will go for the sweep of the Aviators on Saturday night. You can catch the highlights of Game 1 of the series in the video player above.