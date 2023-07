COLUMBUS (WRBL) – After a long summer, the Sunbelt Baseball League is down to its final weekend of the regular season, with a lot to play for. The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots kicked things off with a big 5-0 rain-shortened win over Brookhaven. The victory put the Hoots in first place by a half-game over Gainesville. The Chatt-a-Hoots will play their final regular season game on Saturday night against Brookhaven.

You can watch Friday’s highlights in the video player above.