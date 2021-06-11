Chatt-A-Hoots home opener rained out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Fans in Columbus have waited 12 long years for baseball at historic Golden Park.

Mother Nature is extending that wait one more day.

Afternoon thunderstorms have postponed the home opener for the Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots against the Waleska Wild Things. The teams will play the home opener Saturday evening at 6:05 pm. That game remains as regularly scheduled. The two teams will also play on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm. That will be the make-up game for Friday’s rainout. Tickets for Friday’s game will be honored on Sunday.

