Chatt-A-Hoots host inaugural Father’s Day Camp

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots welcomed children from around the area to Golden Park on Sunday for their inaugural Father’s Day baseball clinic, which was rescheduled due to weather. Coaches and players from the Chatt-A-Hoots worked with everyone on everything from pitching and defense to hitting. And for this team in it’s first season, it’s not just about what they do on the diamond, but what they do in the community as well.
It’s been good. Our guys have been coming in and volunteering their time, doing an excellent job of interacting with the kids. And the coaching staff has done an excellent job putting this together, so it’s exciting to get to get out here, we got a mom and a bunch of dads out here with their kids. So it’s just a good time to go through some skills they can work on their own.Steve Smith, Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots
It feels great, getting out here in the community and stuff, helping out the kids. Building the relationship, not only with the kids, but with their parents. The kids come to the games, they cheer us on, so they know us, and it’s great.Logan Seehafer, Chatt-A-Hoots Pitcher