COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots have been red hot out the gate, and that continued on Friday night with their 5-2 win over the Atlanta Crackers. The win keeps them in a tie with Gainesville for first place in the Sunbelt Baseball League. They’ll go for the series sweep Saturday night at Golden Park, first pitch set for 7:05 ET. You can catch highlights of Game 1 in the video player above.