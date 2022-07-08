COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – The Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots have been atop of the Sunbelt Baseball League’s West Division for the majority of the season so far, despite sitting at the .500 mark at 8-8. That record is not really indicative of the way the the ‘Hoots have played this season, but the team knows that in order to be in the race for the division title, they have to finish games better.

The games where we’ve kind of struggled, it’s, it’s been one facet of the game that’s, that’s kind of failed us. You know, we’ve had a, we had a stretch for a couple of weeks ago where defensively we struggled a little bit early part of the season. We really were doing a great job on the mound and defensively. But offensively, we’re having a hard time with coming through in some of the, the key situations. So it’s just a matter of putting that all three of those two together. Steve Smith, Chatt-A-Hoots Head Coach

The Chatt-A-Hoots travel to Oxford to play the Choccolocco Monsters on Friday, with the ‘Hoots hosting the Monsters at Golden Park on Saturday Night.