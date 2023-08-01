COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots now sit two wins away from their first championship in franchise history. Standing between them and the 2023 Sunbelt Baseball League title is the team they’ve been battling all season long, the Gainesville Gol’Diggers. The Hoots finished one game ahead of the Gol’Diggers in the regular season standings and split their four meetings throughout the season.

You can hear from Head Coach Steve Smith in the video player above, and hear the full interviews from Smith and Pitcher William Turner below.