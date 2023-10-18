COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots announced Wednesday the promotions of two members of their coaching staff. Steve Smith, who has led the Chatt-a-Hoots from the beginning of the franchise, will be the team’s new Vice President of Baseball Operations. Under Smith, the ‘Hoots went 55-31, winning the regular season Sunbelt Baseball League championship last season, and making two appearances in the SBL Finals.

In his place will be McLendon Hill, who will has been on Smith’s staff since the inception of the team. Hill, in addition to his role with the Chatt-a-Hoots, is also an assistant coach at Columbus High, his alma mater. Michael Long, Jr. and Brett Bowers will also return to the Chatt-a-Hoots coaching staff for the 2024 season. You can watch the full press conference from Wednesday afternoon below.