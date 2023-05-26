COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Golden Park will have two teams calling it home this summer. The Chatt-a-Hoots will be sharing the ballpark with the newly introduced Chattahoochee Monsters. The Monsters formerly played in Oxford, Alabama. After moving to Columbus in the offseason, the team is looking to bring a new energy to the city. Their first chance to do that will be Saturday night at 7:05pm Eastern, as they will be taking on the Chatt-a-Hotts in an exhibition matchup.

News 3 Sports caught up with the team ahead of their season debut, you can see that in the video player above.