COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame announced their 28th class of inductees on Tuesday. The class of 2024 includes: Tommy “Mac” Chambers, James “Monk” Johnson, Mason Lampton, Dell McGee and Dusty Perdue. The class will be inducted on February 24th at 10am at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. More information on the inductees can be found in the press release below.