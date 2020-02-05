Chiefs Super Bowl parade interrupted after car breaks through barricade, suspect in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Video from the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade shows a car breaking through the barricade leading to police action.

After the driver broke through the barricade, several police vehicles pursued them, leading to multiple officers surrounding the vehicle as it came to a stop.

Police now have a suspect in custody. The motive and identity of the driver is not yet known, but police stopped the suspect with what they call a ‘PIT maneuver.’

As of 8:36 a.m local time, no injuries have been reported by police.

@TMZ car chase during chiefs Super Bowl parade!!! pic.twitter.com/54WhLXjXO9 — Chiefssssssssss (@PooooStain) February 5, 2020 Courtesy of @PooooStain