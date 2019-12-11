Chuck Gibbs Out As LaGrange Head Coach

LaGrange High School decided to part ways with football head coach Chuck Gibbs. Head Coach Gibbs confirmed the news with WRBL Tuesday afternoon. Coach Gibbs was on the Grangers sideline for just two seasons. In those two seasons the Grangers went a combined 4-16. In 2019, the Grangers turned heads by defeating the Class 2A State Champion Heard County. However the good times didn’t last long as LaGrange did not win a region game this year and finished 2-8.

The high school also released the following statement on their website https://lagrangegrangers.com/

“LaGrange High School wishes to express gratitude to coach Chuck Gibbs for leading the football program the past two seasons. Thank you. As LHS football prepares for the 2020 season we will be searching for a new head coach that will continue to strive for program excellence. “ LaGrange High School

LaGrange High says they will start the search for a new head coach immediately.