Lanett, AL (WRBL) – The Lanett Panthers have won two state titles since 2017, both under the watchful eye of Head Coach Clifford Story. However, on Monday morning, Story announced that he will be stepping down as head coach. Story has coached for the Panthers for 14 seasons.

WRBL spoke with Clifford about his decision, as well as the growth of the football program at Lanett. You can find that interview in the video player above.