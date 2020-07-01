Coach Dawn Staley awaits Olympics, focuses on South Carolina

FILE – In this April 24, 2018, file photo, coach Dawn Staley talks with players and assistant coaches during a practice for the U.S. women’s basketball team in Seattle. Staley would be prepping the U.S. women’s basketball team for the Tokyo Olympics this week if not for the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, she’ll hold a Zoom conference call with players who are vying for a spot on the roster in 2021, if the postponed Olympics are held next year. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Coach Dawn Staley would be prepping the U.S. women’s basketball team for the Tokyo Olympics this week if not for the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, she’ll hold a Zoom conference call with players who are vying for a spot on the roster in 2021, if the postponed Olympics are held next year.

Staley says they’ll say hello and get a virtual hug. Staley’s focus these days involves getting her South Carolina women’s team back on campus in a safe environment.

Her team finished No. 1 in the last AP poll and won the SEC Tournament before the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus.

Some players will return in mid-July, but they won’t get on the basketball court until August.