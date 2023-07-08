COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Harris County’s Cole Mathis has been a local Baseball standout for a few years now. Mathis currently plays at the College of Charleston, where he leads the team in ERA as a pitcher, and in multiple offensive statistics as well.

Mathis’ two-way ability stands out at the College of Charleston, where he was named an All-American as a sophomore. Mathis’ ability on the mound, combined with his ability at the plate is certainly an advantage for him. His college teammates gave him the nickname, “Colehei,” after another two-way player, Shohei Ohtani.

Mathis signed a contract with the Cotuit Kettlers, in the Cape Cod League. The Cape Cod league is made up of 300 of the best collegiate Baseball players, who are being showcased for future draft potential.

Mathis is certainly worth keeping an eye on, as he may be the next player drafted out of the Chattahoochee Valley.