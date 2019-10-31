College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 10

COLLEGE GAME DAY PICK EM WEEK 10

Week 10 of the college football regular season is here and the WRBL Sports Team is in mid-season form. Be sure that you can pick these games as well and you can have a chance to win some great prizes. Get ready we have some crazy upsets coming at you in the newest edition of the College Game Day Pick ‘Em

#8 Georgia vs #6 Florida

Shaquira: Georgia

Jack: Georgia

Rex: Georgia

Ole Miss vs #11 Auburn

Shaquira: Auburn

Jack: Auburn

Rex: Auburn

UTSA vs Texas A&M

Shaquira: Texas A&M

Jack: Texas A&M

Rex: UTSA

Mississippi State vs Arkansas

Shaquira: Mississippi State

Jack: Mississippi State

Rex: Arkansas

UAB vs Tennessee

Shaquira: UAB

Jack: UAB

Rex: UAB

Vanderbilt vs South Carolina

Shaquira: Vanderbilt

Jack: Vanderbilt

Rex: Vanderbilt

