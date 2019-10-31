COLLEGE GAME DAY PICK ‘EM WEEK 10
Week 10 of the college football regular season is here and the WRBL Sports Team is in mid-season form. Be sure that you can pick these games as well and you can have a chance to win some great prizes. Get ready we have some crazy upsets coming at you in the newest edition of the College Game Day Pick ‘Em
#8 Georgia vs #6 Florida
Shaquira: Georgia
Jack: Georgia
Rex: Georgia
Ole Miss vs #11 Auburn
Shaquira: Auburn
Jack: Auburn
Rex: Auburn
UTSA vs Texas A&M
Shaquira: Texas A&M
Jack: Texas A&M
Rex: UTSA
Mississippi State vs Arkansas
Shaquira: Mississippi State
Jack: Mississippi State
Rex: Arkansas
UAB vs Tennessee
Shaquira: UAB
Jack: UAB
Rex: UAB
Vanderbilt vs South Carolina
Shaquira: Vanderbilt
Jack: Vanderbilt
Rex: Vanderbilt