College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 6

Week 6 of the College Football Season is here and the WRBL News 3 Sports team is here to make their picks for the upcoming week of games. Be sure to join WRBL in the College Game Day Pick ‘Em Challenge on wrbl.com

Here are the picks for this week

#7 Auburn at #10 Florida

Rex: Auburn, Justin: Auburn, Jack: Auburn

#3 Georgia at Tennessee

Rex: UGA, Justin: UGA, Jack: UGA

Utah State vs #5 LSU

Rex: LSU, Justin: LSU, Jack: LSU

Troy at Missouri

Rex: Mizzou, Justin: Mizzou, Jack: Mizzou

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

Rex: Ole Miss, Justin: Ole Miss, Jack: Ole Miss

