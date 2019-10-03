College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 6

Football is one of the most popular sports in the South and starting this November high school ladies will play on the grid iron as well. Muscogee County School District is partnering with the Atlanta Falcons to launch a new flag football league. There are eight schools participating in the inaugural flag football season. Those schools include: Carver, Columbus, Hardaway, Jordan, Kendrick, Northside, Spencer, and Shaw. The teams will have 15-18 players on their roster. Instead of the traditional 11 players on offense or defense, in flag football there will be just seven players per side. The ladies will also play their games on a 50-60 yard long field. The coaches and players welcomed this new league with open arms.

“I was so excited. I play softball in the Fall and lacrosse in the Spring. I’ve been looking for a winter sport to play. I think it’s awesome. I think that girls don’t seem to participate in sports as much as they should. So I think having a sport that only girls play is a really good way to get people active and people into school sports,” said Columbus High Junior Christine Vaughn.