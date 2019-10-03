College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 6

Week 6 of the College Football Season is here and the WRBL News 3 Sports team is here to make their picks for the upcoming week of games. Be sure to join WRBL in the College Game Day Pick ‘Em Challenge on wrbl.com
Here are the picks for this week
#7 Auburn at #10 Florida
Rex: Auburn, Justin: Auburn, Jack: Auburn
#3 Georgia at Tennessee
Rex: UGA, Justin: UGA, Jack: UGA
Utah State vs #5 LSU
Rex: LSU, Justin: LSU, Jack: LSU
Troy at Missouri
Rex: Mizzou, Justin: Mizzou, Jack: Mizzou
Vanderbilt at Ole Miss
Rex: Ole Miss, Justin: Ole Miss, Jack: Ole Miss