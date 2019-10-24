College Game Day Pick ‘Em Week 9

Week 9 of the college football regular season is about to kickoff this weekend. Here’s how the WRBL News 3 Sports team thinks the match up will go down. Pick along with us to win some great prizes from our sponsors

#9 Auburn at #2 LSU

Rex: LSU , Jack: LSU, Shaquira: LSU

Arkansas at #1 Alabama

Rex: Alabama, Jack: Alabama, Shaquira: Alabama

Mississippi State at Texas A&M

Rex: Texas A&M, Jack: Texas A&M, Shaquira: Texas A&M

South Carolina at Tennessee

Rex: South Carolina, Jack: South Carolina, Shaquira: South Carolina

Missouri at Kentucky

Rex: Missouri, Jack: Missouri, Shaquira: Missouri

SLEEPER TEAMS TO MAKE THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Rex: Baylor

Shaquira: Penn State

Jack: Minnesota, SMU

