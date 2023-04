COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Columbus State is undefeated through the Peach Belt Tournament so far. The team kept that streak going through Saturday as they took down Lander in a high scoring matchup, 10-9. But, they will face off against Lander again on Sunday at 1pm at Cougar Field to decide who will advance to the Peach Belt Conference Tournament Championship.

As always, good luck to the Cougars.

You can see highlights from this matchup in the video player above.