Columbus Blue Devils Fall In Final Four

By:

Posted: Apr 29, 2019 11:10 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2019 11:10 PM EDT

Columbus, GA - The Columbus High Blue Devils steam rolled their opponents on their way to the GHSA Final Four. Even though the Devils had home court advantage, Marist ran away with the semi-final match up beating Columbus 3-0.

 

