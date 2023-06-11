COLUMBUS (WRBL) – For the first time this season, the Columbus Chatt-a-hoots met their crosstown rival. After speaking to both teams last week ahead of this matchup, it was clear that both felt that every game between them was important. Before play on Friday, the Monsters held first place and were undefeated. The Chatt-a-hoots changed that Friday with a 9 – 5 victory. On Saturday, the Chatt-a-hoots were looking for the sweep. They would take down the Monsters in a 3 – 0 shutout, and also take first place.

You can see highlights from that matchup in the video player above.