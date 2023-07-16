COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus Chatt-a-hoots took first-place alongside the Gainesville Gol’Diggers on Friday night in an exciting 8 – 6 victory. Columbus had a chance at taking the sole position in the standings in the second game of the series Saturday night.

Unfortunately, the Gol’Diggers would win Saturday night 8 – 6. They retake first place, and with only a couple of weeks left in the season, it was an important victory for Gainesville.

You can see highlights from Saturday’s matchup between the Chatt-a-hoots and Gol’Diggers in the video player above.