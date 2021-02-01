Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots release 2021 schedule, team to play 16 home games at Historic Golden Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday, the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots announced the team’s regular season schedule for 2021.

The season for the Chatt-a-Hoots will begin on June 7th and end July 28th.

The Chatt-a-Hoots are part of the Sunbelt Baseball League, which consists of eight teams.

Each team in the Sunbelt Baseball League will play 28 games in the regular season.

The Chatt-a-Hoots schedule will consist of 16 home games at Historic Golden Park and 12 road games.



CHATT-A-HOOTS SCHEDULE: