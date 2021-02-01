Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots release 2021 schedule, team to play 16 home games at Historic Golden Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday, the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots announced the team’s regular season schedule for 2021.
The season for the Chatt-a-Hoots will begin on June 7th and end July 28th.
The Chatt-a-Hoots are part of the Sunbelt Baseball League, which consists of eight teams.
Each team in the Sunbelt Baseball League will play 28 games in the regular season.
The Chatt-a-Hoots schedule will consist of 16 home games at Historic Golden Park and 12 road games.
CHATT-A-HOOTS SCHEDULE:
- Friday, June 4 vs. Waleska Wild Things (Exhibition)
- Saturday, June 5 vs. Waleska Wild Things (Exhibition)
- Monday, June 7 at Alpharetta Aviators
- Wednesday, June 9 at Alpharetta Aviators
- Friday, June 11 vs. Waleska Wild Things (Golden Park Opening Day)
- Saturday, June 12 vs. Waleska Wild Things
- Monday, June 14 at Gwinnett Astros
- Wednesday, June 16 at Gwinnett Astros
- Friday, June 18 vs. Gainesville Braves
- Saturday, June 19 vs. Gainesville Braves
- Monday, June 21 at Atlanta Crackers
- Wednesday, June 23 at Atlanta Crackers
- Friday, June 25 vs. Marietta Patriots
- Saturday, June 26 vs. Marietta Patriots
- Monday, June 28 at Brookhaven Bucks
- Wednesday, June 30 at Brookhaven Bucks
- Friday, July 2 vs. Alpharetta Aviators
- Saturday, July 3 vs. Alpharetta Aviators
- Monday, July 5 vs. Waleska Wild Things
- Wednesday, July 7 at Waleska Wild Things
- Friday, July 9 vs. Gwinnett Astros
- Saturday, July 10 vs. Gwinnett Astros
- Friday, July 16 vs. Atlanta Crackers
- Saturday, July 17 vs. Atlanta Crackers
- Monday, July 19 at Marietta Patriots
- Wednesday, July 21 vs. Marietta Patriots
- Friday, July 23 vs. Brookhaven Bucks
- Saturday, July 24 vs. Brookhaven Bucks
- Monday, July 26 at Gainesville Braves
- Wednesday, July 28 at Gainesville Braves