 

Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots release 2021 schedule, team to play 16 home games at Historic Golden Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday, the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots announced the team’s regular season schedule for 2021.

The season for the Chatt-a-Hoots will begin on June 7th and end July 28th.

The Chatt-a-Hoots are part of the Sunbelt Baseball League, which consists of eight teams.

Each team in the Sunbelt Baseball League will play 28 games in the regular season.

The Chatt-a-Hoots schedule will consist of 16 home games at Historic Golden Park and 12 road games.


CHATT-A-HOOTS SCHEDULE:

  • Friday, June 4 vs. Waleska Wild Things (Exhibition)
  • Saturday, June 5 vs. Waleska Wild Things (Exhibition)
  • Monday, June 7 at Alpharetta Aviators
  • Wednesday, June 9 at Alpharetta Aviators
  • Friday, June 11 vs. Waleska Wild Things (Golden Park Opening Day)
  • Saturday, June 12 vs. Waleska Wild Things
  • Monday, June 14 at Gwinnett Astros
  • Wednesday, June 16 at Gwinnett Astros
  • Friday, June 18 vs. Gainesville Braves
  • Saturday, June 19 vs. Gainesville Braves
  • Monday, June 21 at Atlanta Crackers
  • Wednesday, June 23 at Atlanta Crackers
  • Friday, June 25 vs. Marietta Patriots
  • Saturday, June 26 vs. Marietta Patriots
  • Monday, June 28 at Brookhaven Bucks
  • Wednesday, June 30 at Brookhaven Bucks
  • Friday, July 2 vs. Alpharetta Aviators
  • Saturday, July 3 vs. Alpharetta Aviators
  • Monday, July 5 vs. Waleska Wild Things
  • Wednesday, July 7 at Waleska Wild Things
  • Friday, July 9 vs. Gwinnett Astros
  • Saturday, July 10 vs. Gwinnett Astros
  • Friday, July 16 vs. Atlanta Crackers
  • Saturday, July 17 vs. Atlanta Crackers
  • Monday, July 19 at Marietta Patriots
  • Wednesday, July 21 vs. Marietta Patriots
  • Friday, July 23 vs. Brookhaven Bucks
  • Saturday, July 24 vs. Brookhaven Bucks
  • Monday, July 26 at Gainesville Braves
  • Wednesday, July 28 at Gainesville Braves

