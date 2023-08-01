COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The championship series for the Sunbelt Baseball League has been set. The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots aim for their first championship in franchise history, as they face off with the Gainesville Gol’Diggers in a best-of-three series starting Wednesday night at Golden Park. The two teams split the season series, winning two games apiece.

Here’s the series schedule:

Game 1: Wednesday at Golden Park, Columbus. First Pitch at 7:05.

Game 2: Friday at Ivey Watson Field, Gainesville. First Pitch at 6:35.

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday at Golden Park, Columbus. First Pitch at 7:05.

Buffalo Rock and the Chatt-a-Hoots will be providing general admission tickets free of charge to Wednesday’s Game 1. Hot Dogs at Golden Park concession stands will be $2 for Wednesday’s game as well.