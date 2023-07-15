COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Entering play on Friday night, the Columbus Chatt-a-hoots sat one game back behind Gainesville for first place. Their opponent for the night was none other than the Gainesville Gol’Diggers.

William Turner would start the game with four scoreless innings, and picking up six strikeouts. In the fifth inning, with Columbus leading by one, Gainesville started a rally. Three runs later, it was looking like the Gol’Diggers would take the win. However, Columbus rallied as well. The Chatt-a-hoots would score six runs across their last three at-bats. The Chatt-a-hoots would win 8 – 5, and would tie for first place.

The Chatt-a-hoots and Gol’Diggers match up again on Saturday night at Golden Park at 7pm EST. You can see highlights from Friday night’s game in the video player above.